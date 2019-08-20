Dog whose story inspired state animal torture law dies

An abused Pulaski County dog that was the inspiration for a law cracking down on animal torture has died.

File: Romeo is the dog that helped change Kentucky animal abuse laws. (WKYT)

Romeo was captured on camera being abused in 2007, and the video spurred a change in Kentucky's animal torture laws.

Former Governor Steve Beshear signed Romeo's Law into effect after the man who beat the dog was sentenced to 120 days in jail. The law made torture of a dog or cat a felony.

Romeo's owner Courtney Girdler is remembering the good times she had with the dog.

"Romeo has always held a very special place in his heart because with a lot of rescues sometimes you don't know what their story was," Girdler said.

Girdler became his new owner, and she helped lead the charge for tougher sentences for someone who does something similar to a pet. She still advocates for stronger animal abuse laws in the state.

"It looks very poor for Kentucky to see that we rank at the bottom," Girdler said.

Romeo's adopted family thanked the team Midway Veterinary Clinic for their love and support in taking care of the dog.