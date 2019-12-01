Dogs, dancers come together for ‘Muttcracker’ event

Performers with the Kentucky Dance Academy teamed up with the Franklin County Humane Society to help some furry friends find a forever home on Sunday.

Dancers posed with some local pups, and cats, to create ‘The Muttcracker.’ Dogs were dressed up to look like characters from the beloved ballet.

A volunteer says the event helps dispel a myth about animals in shelters.

“I think sometimes there’s a perception that animals that are in shelters are there because there was something wrong, some deficiency they have,” notes volunteer Jack Medlar. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase how great these animals are, how well they do with children, it helps promote the ballet, it also helps show how good these animals are and how they can be a part of any happy family.”

Photos from the event will later be released as part of a cross-promotional campaign that will spread awareness for animal adoption and local arts.

This is the second year for ‘The Muttcracker.’ Organizers say all of the animals featured last year have been adopted.

