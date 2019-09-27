Dogs missing following intense Lincoln County house fire

A home is a total loss following an early morning fire in Lincoln County.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at a home on KY 643 in Waynesburg, south of Stanford.

Family members said everyone was able to make it out of the home safely. The couple living there moved in about a year ago.

Chris Bennett's aunt lived in the home. He told WKYT several family members live nearby. Now that the home is gone, Bennett said family is about all the victims have left.

"They have her sister here to help them out for right now for somewhere to stay, but their personal belongings, clothes, furniture, and of course again their three small dogs, it really took a toll."

The dogs have yet to be accounted for.

WKYT is reaching out to the fire department for information about the cause of the fire.