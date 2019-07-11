Dolly Parton brings Dollywood to Hallmark Channel

Dolly Parton is bringing Dollywood to Hallmark Channel this December with an original holiday movie, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Christmas at Dollywood" will be part of the channel's 10th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas, a nine-week special that runs from October through New Year's Day.

Parton will make a special appearance during the film, and filming is set to start in Tennessee in August.

The film will star Danica McKellar as Rachel Lewis, who moves to Tennessee to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. There she learns that love can come from some unexpected places.

This is not the first time Parton and Dollywood have teamed up with Hallmark, making her debut in 2010 in an original TV special celebrating 25 years of Dollywood.

