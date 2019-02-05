Dolly Parton to perform live at GRAMMYs; tribute also planned for country music star

Country Music Hall of Fame artist Dolly Parton will return to the GRAMMY stage for the first time in 18 years to perform music from her latest album.

The GRAMMYs also announced there will be a special tribute segment for Parton featuring Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry singing some of her hit songs.

Parton will perform music from her album "Dumplin'," which is a soundtrack to a 2018 comedy film of the same name.

The GRAMMYs will air live at 8 p.m. on WKYT.