Dolly Parton's 'Faith' tops the charts in a different genre

Country music star Dolly Parton is once again topping the charts. This time, WVLT reports it's in a different genre.

Her new song "Faith" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Sales chart.

It's the first time Parton has had a top song on an electronic music chart, according to EDM.

She didn't do it all on her own. Parton collaborated with the Swedish group Galantis and Dutch vocalist Mr. Probz.

You can check out the new song below.

According to Billboard, Parton has had 25 No. 1 hits in her career and 54 top-ten hits.

