Dollywood furloughs 630 workers amid pandemic

Dollywood furloughed, or temporarily laid off, 630 workers, according to state documents.

According to a WARN notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the lay offs impact employees at the park, Splash Country, Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Cabins and the DreamMore Resort and Spa.

The layoffs went into effect on April 20, according to the notice.

A WARN notice is part of federal law, known as the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. It offers protection for workers, their families and communities by requiring employers to provide a 60 day notice to government officials of plant closings, mass layoffs, or sale of a business.

Pete Owens, a spokesperson for Dollywood, said the WARN notice pertained to the same group of workers Dollywood announced would be furloughed Monday, April 20.

At that time, the number of workers involved was unclear. State documents obtained through the WARN notice clarify the number of employees furloughed.

Owens said the furloughed employees are getting unemployment.

Dollywood has delayed its opening due to the pandemic. It was set to reopen in March.