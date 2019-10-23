Domestic violence survivor in Nicholasville challenges local, national courtrooms to change

The story told outside the Jessamine County Courthouse was not easy to hear, and the survivor telling it says she hopes it leads to change.

Keena, a survivor of domestic violence, told her story about surviving years of abuse during a prior relationship.

"This woman had guns put in her face. This woman had been tied up. This woman was sexually violated for up to eight hours in one day."

For her protection, Keena asked WKYT not to share her last name.

She says, getting to the point of sharing her own story has been a long time coming. After escaping her abuse, she says she watched the local judicial system fail her over and over again when it came to punishing her abuser – many times just placing her back in dangerous situations.

“This man came back because they failed to indict him in the Grand Jury."

Keena says it’s time for a change in the local and national judicial system when it comes to domestic violence. She wants harsher punishments and more communication for victims. While many communities are holding events to promote the issue of domestic violence, she knows the same communities are seeing repeat offenders and not doing anything to change it.

"I know the court system is overwhelmed, I know they are tired but do they feel like the people in their community are worth fighting for," Keena told WKYT’s Nick Oliver Wednesday. “Even if it's on a picture, even if they know it happened -- they know it's there. Even if they do have evidence, it seems like the charges are either amended, plea deals are taken, or the charges are dismissed. I don’t feel like it’s fair."

Keena is now a portal for any abuse victims to reach out to. She then puts them in touch with certified therapists. She also works to find help for victims that may be not be getting the results they want in the courtroom.

Keena says she is proud to no longer just be a survivor but also an advocate.