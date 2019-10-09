Domino's teams up with Frankfort firefighters to promote fire safety with free pizza

The Frankfort Fire Department is used to responding to calls for service, but dispatching them Wednesday night was Dominos.

“We are actually working with our Frankfort Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week,” Domino’s General Manager Kevin White said.

Anyone who ordered a Domino’s pizza for delivery from the Grandview Drive location between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. got an extra question at the end of their order, would they allow firefighters to come along for the delivery?

If the answer was yes, the Frankfort firefighters were sent out to follow one of the delivery cars, but while the Domino’s worker was delivering the pizza, the firefighters were checking smoke detectors.

“They make sure they’re all working,” White said. “If everything is good then the order is going to be on us.”

But, if the smoke detectors didn't work or the homeowners didn't have them at all, the firefighters would install detectors for free. In that case, the price of the pizza was on the homeowner.

It was a fun way to raise awareness about a tool that can be life-saving.

"It's your first line of defense,” Captain Josh Kyle said. “If you're asleep at night, they're your way of knowing that there's smoke in the house."

The other Domino’s location in Frankfort on U.S. Highway 127 South planned to do the same deal Thursday night.