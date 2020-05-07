"Donate Food 4 Kids" feeding Lexington families

A Lexington couple is feeding hundreds of families through the "Donate Food 4 Kids" program.

The program is at the Woodhill Community Center every day. Renee Jackson Miller and her husband Barney are feeding about 200 children a day.

To keep up with demand, they're asking for donations. Some of the things they need include canned food, packaged noodles, juice boxes and fruit snacks. They are willing to come pick up donations from donors' porches.

To learn more about helping "Donate Food 4 Kids" you can send them an email at woodhillfood4kids@gmail.com