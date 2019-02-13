Donated prom dresses reported stolen from Clay County charity

Pastor Ken and Carol Bolin of Manchester Baptist Church started the ministry God's Closet more than a decade ago to help provide clothing to families in need.

But over the weekend, they say two men used a crowbar to open the door to a storage closet outside the God's Closet warehouse and steal a number of dresses.

Those prom dresses, which the ministry had been collecting for months, were going to high school girls all across eastern Kentucky.

"We just wanted to be able to help," Bolin said. "We just feel like, even though it's a prom, we feel like we're just showing the love of Jesus that we can just share."

God's Closet started from "one long table with clothes on it," and now they give out 51,000 items of clothing each year.

Many of those items are prom dresses, and now the organization needs to make up for those that were stolen-- in order to achieve their dream of making prom special for everyone.

"We just want the girls to know that they are loved and someone cares about them," said Bolin.

Bolin says, thankfully, most of their dresses are stored at a local high school. But, they still need to make up for the stolen dresses.

The organization is taking dress donations of any size, but they say they especially need plus sizes.

God's Closet has a Facebook page "Say Yes to the Prom Dress" where people can reach out to donate.

They also have a special event at the end of March where girls can come shop for a free dress, complete with a personal stylist to help them. Girls can also sign up to get their hair and makeup done at Manchester Baptist Church for free on the day of prom.

