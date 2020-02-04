Donation to God’s Pantry will help feed quarter of a million Kentuckians

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Sheild is ‘putting their money where their mouth is‘ in the fight against food insecurity in Kentucky.

The company donated $190,000 to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Woodford County.

More than 600,000 Kentuckians aren't sure where their next meal is coming from. When you break down the numbers, that’s 1 in 5 kids in danger of going hungry.

The impact of today’s donation is huge. Leaders say they’ll be able to assist roughly a quarter of a million Kentuckians with the funds.

To learn more about volunteering with God’s Pantry, or to make a donation, click here to visit their website.