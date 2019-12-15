Donations ensure the 24th Faith and Community Christmas Store is full of toys and Christmas spirit

From the beginning, the 24th annual Catholic Action Center Faith and Community Christmas store has required a lot of faith and community.

After decades’ worth of Christmas decorations were accidentally thrown away, The Catholic Action Center started hoping for a Christmas miracle.

"It was like starting from scratch," Director Ginny Ramsey said.

But, they didn't have to wait for one for long.

"One day alone we got 22 seven-and-a-half feet trees and larger,” Ramsey said. “We started getting tons of lights."

People brought Christmas trees, decorative reindeer and even a life-sized Santa Claus. It was a true community effort making the store even more special than years past.

"Instead of them just coming and setting things up, they're able to look at things and use their own creativity,” Ramsey said. “Different people have taken ownership and gotten groups to help to create a sense of dignity and a sense of beauty."

For example, with the usual white picket fence dividers gone, volunteers had to make new dividers out of the bases of coat racks.

The public answered the call for help above and beyond what The Center expected, but still of no surprise to the group that has seen the community's generosity make Christmas miracles come true.

"Folks care,” Ramsey said. “They want those people here in our community who would be going without at Christmas time to be able to have a real, true Christmas experience."

The store opens Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 a.m., and The Center will continue accepting toy donations through Thursday, Dec. 19 at noon. Specifically, Ramsey said they are still in need of toys for kids ages 11 and up, Fisher Price characters, and batteries of all sizes.