"Don't ever give up,' Wayne County man inspiring others fighting COVID-19

After 70 days in the hospital, including 25 days on a ventilator, a Wayne County man has survived his battle with COVID-19.

Gary Abbott said he first had a cough and later found out it was COVID-19. He spent 25 days on a ventilator. (Photo provided by the family)

Gary Abbott is a former principal and superintendent. He was just moved into a rehabilitation unit at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

He says it's a victory for him and his family.

The nightmare started with a cough.

"Then fever hit, and then all of a sudden I mean I couldn't move I was so tired I couldn't move," said Abbott.

His wife worked quickly to figure out what was wrong.

"He just kept getting sicker and sicker, but we just kept thinking it was the flu and pneumonia," said Regina Abbott.

"It just drained me, you can't do anything," said Gary.

He went to the hospital on March 18. Two days later, he was put on a ventilator and would stay on the machine for 25 days.

The two say it was brutal.

"That was awful, you know, it was just awful," said Regina. "I prayed and prayed and prayed."

Gary Abbott tested positive for COVID-19. His kidneys shut down, his lungs struggled, and an infection cost Gary all of his fingers and toes.

But Regina never gave up.

"There wasn't a choice to live. He had to live."

Abbott's wife says people from at least 25 other states and three countries prayed for Gary's health.

"I know in my heart that the reason I'm here right now is because of God's amazing grace to keep me here to try and inspire other people," said Gary. "You know, don't ever give up because [if] you give up, you're not gonna make it."

When Abbott was moved out of the ICU, his health care team at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital celebrated. You can watch that video below.

Abbott does not know when he'll be released from the hospital.