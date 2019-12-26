Don't fall for a fake Kroger grocery giveaway post on Facebook

There's a post making the rounds on Facebook that says Kroger is giving away a year of free groceries. It’s a scam.

A woman tweeted a screengrab of the offer from a Facebook page called “Kroger.com” to the real Kroger.

The “Kroger.com” post says, “To celebrate Christmas this year we are giving a special gift of an entire year of free groceries to four lucky families that share/comment by 5:00 p.m. Saturday.”

It also asks people to click on a link to verify. You do not want to do that.

Kroger responded to one woman’s tweet, saying, “This is a fake Kroger Facebook page. We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter. We recommend not engaging with the posting."

Kroger responded to another tweet saying, "This giveaway is fraudulent. Please do not click on it or provide any personal information. Our digital team is aware of this issue and is investigating."

So far, the fake Facebook page is still up, so beware.

If you are wondering if a post on Facebook or Twitter is the real deal, one thing you can do is look for the blue checkmark next to the page’s name.

The checkmark means the Facebook page or Twitter account has been verified to be the person or brand it represents.