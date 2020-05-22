Door camera captures suspected Lexington porch pirate

The Lexington Police Department is asking for help from the public tracking down a suspect in what appears to be a theft of packages from a porch.

Video released by investigators appears to show a woman walking on to a porch at a home, and grabbing some packages.

The video further shows the suspect attempt to conceal the packages in her bag.

Anyone who recognizes the individual, or has more information on the incident is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.

