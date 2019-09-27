DoorDash data breach affects nearly 5 million people

Food delivery company DoorDash announced Thursday that it suffered a data breach affecting roughly 4.9 million people.

DoorDash suffered a data breach that affected roughly 4.9 million people. (Source: DoorDash/CNN)

The company said an unauthorized third party accessed user information back in May.

The compromised data included names, delivery addresses, phone numbers and encrypted versions of passwords.

DoorDash admits in some cases the hackers accessed the last four digits of payment cards and bank account numbers, but that full payment card and bank account information weren’t compromised.

The company said it will be notifying those who were affected.

Users who joined DoorDash after April 5, 2018, are not affected by the breach, the company said.

DoorDash also says it has taken immediate steps to improve its security.

