Douglass four-star Dekel Crowdus commits to Kentucky

Frederick Douglass four-star athlete Dekel Crowdus announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he is committing to Kentucky.

Crowdus had offers from Baylor, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Auburn, Florida State and others, but decided to join the Wildcats as the eighth member of the 2021 recruiting class.

As the No. 3 ranked player in Kentucky, Crowdus is the first four-star recruit in the 2021 class. Vince Marrow had the lead on recruiting the star from Lexington.

If you remember, Crowdus transferred from Douglass to IMG Academy down in Florida last August, but transferred back to the Broncos program for his upcoming senior season.

Crowdus is the eighth member in the 2021 class for Kentucky, joining running back La'Vell Wright, defensive end Kahlil Saunders, offensive tackles David Wohlabaugh and Paul Rodriguez, quarterback Kaiya Sheron and wide receivers Chauncey Magwood and Armond Scott.