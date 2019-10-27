Ghouls descend on downtown Lexington for 2019 Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade

Whether they were a little princess or the queen of the dead, people lined the streets of downtown Lexington in their very best costumes Sunday night.

The annual Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade have become a tradition that locals not only come to watch but to get in on the fright.

One group of ghouls were part of the Thriller reenactment for the very first time.

"So we've talked about the fact that we've all had this on our bucket list for almost a decade,” Amy Brin said. “We thought this was the year to do it."

However, an undead grandmother and granddaughter are working on nearly a decade of dancing.

"We've been doing this 8 years, and we enjoy it, this is the time we spend together,” Brittany Todd said. “We just have a good time, and this is what we do as a family tradition."

Though most everyone agreed it's a night to celebrate spooks and scares that's inclusive for people of any age, making sure everyone can be part of the thrilling tradition.

"The organizers are awesome, and they don't make you feel intimidated,” Brin said. “They really break down the steps and it's a lot of fun, it’s a culture of fun and community inclusion, so it’s awesome."

The event is put on by Lexington Parks and Recreation, Mecca Live Studio, and WRFL.