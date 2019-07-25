Downtown Lexington Hyatt Regency to reopen two weeks after fire

The downtown Lexington Hyatt Regency is getting set to reopen nearly two weeks after a fire closed the hotel.

Multiple Lexington fire crews are on scene at the Hyatt Regency on W. High Street.

A hotel spokesperson said workers made repairs to the damaged electrical equipment and is awaiting a Friday safety inspection from the city. Their plan is to open Sunday once inspections are passed.

Firefighters responded to the hotel after they received a call about smoke in the basement July 14. When they arrived, they found smoke in the basement. There was an electrical fire in one of the transformer boxes in the basement.

The hotel was evacuated, and the fire caused power outages in downtown Lexington.