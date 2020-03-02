Downtown Lexington Target closed Monday night

The Target in downtown Lexington closed early for the night after the sprinkler system in the apartments above drained to the store and caused electrical issues.

Fire officials say people were cooking in one of the apartments in the complex above, called The Hub, when the sprinkler system was set off and caused the water to drain into Target.

The incident happened around 5:15.

Fire officials say people in three different apartments will have to find some place else to stay because of heavy water damage.