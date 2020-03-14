Downtown Lexington businesses feel the sting of canceled events

Business owners are doing what they can to keep their businesses going amid the cancellations of several events across Lexington.

“We’re normally up at the festival, we have a booth at the festival and we are busy bust busy selling all things green,” said Failte Irish Imports owner Liza Betz.

This year you won’t find her with a booth outside or with many customers crowded inside her shop. Cancellations of the Shamrock Shuffle, St.

Patrick’s Day celebrations, Sweet 16 Tournament and SEC Tournament have changed business for her and other local shops in Lexington.

“It’s our busiest day of the year,” she said.

Betz orders a large amount of various products including Cadbury Easter Eggs from Europe weeks in advance to prepare for the rush of people.

“I have so much stuff but you know, St. Patrick’s Day will not go away, it will be here next year. So I’ll just, I don’t know. A lot of businesses are going to take a loss.”

Next door to her sits McCarthy’s Irish Bar. This day typically brings hundreds of people inside by nine in the morning.

“Usually we’re here at seven o’clock in the morning and around eight, the Shamrock Shuffle lets out and people start coming in and by nine o’clock, we’re shoulder to shoulder with people,” said McCarthy’s customer Audra Meighan.

She and her husband make it a tradition to celebrate big for the Shamrock Shuffle and St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

They’re not only keeping their tradition alive but have made it a point to reach out to local Lexington businesses in a time where many customers aren’t leaving their homes.

“Thursday night we were feeling bad for everybody, so we went down to Short Street and we just had a progressive dinner. We went to three different places to support them and let them know we’re here to spend money with you just because we can,” Meighan said.

McCarthy’s canceled the live music they typically have for their St. Patrick’s Day celebration. They and other businesses say they will continue to push through and take things day by day.

