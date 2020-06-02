Downtown Lexington businesses support peaceful protests

While unrest continues in Louisville, protests have remained peaceful here in Lexington.

Protesters marched for a fourth night Monday through the streets of downtown.

Some people at downtown businesses even stood outside in support of their message.

Business owners say they've been proud to be part of Lexington, but, at times, they can get a little nervous.

" I was certainly apprehensive," said Fred Mills, Kentucky Theater manager.

Mills was helping hand out popcorn and run movies Monday night, which was a big night for them.

"Yesterday was a first day for reopening and we had a 5:15 show 7:25 show and a 9:35 show," he said.

Times he wouldn't normally think much about but, while working, he received a call about protestors forming not far from the theater. It was around 9 when a movie got out that protestors were passing by.

"Most folks were kind of surprised when they came out of the theater but they stood in the theater in a couple of them raise their hands in support of the group," Mills said.

Few businesses downtown have suffered any damage the last few days, and owners don't think that damage had anything to do with protests. Just random vandalism.

The theater had a rock thrown in their ticket booth in the early morning hours on Monday. Mills believes a group of teens is to blame.

The ticket booth has since been repaired.