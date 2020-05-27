Downtown Lexington hotels struggle during COVID-19 pandemic

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many local businesses, and that includes the hospitality industry.

The general manager of the Marriott City Center says things are beginning to turn around, but it is a very slow process. While they’ve been able to hire back some of the staff they let go earlier this year, that isn’t the case at every hotel in Lexington.

Back in March multiple hotel managers told WKYT that occupancy had dropped so far they had to lay off the vast majority of their staff. In some cases more than 95%.

As the phased reopening of Kentucky continues, Barry Kuhnke, the general manager of the Marriott City Center says their occupancy has started to rise, from below 10% to around 30%.

They’ve also been able to re-open their rooftop bar, with distancing restrictions. Because of that, Kehnke says they been able to hire back some staff members, including about 50% of their kitchen and restaurant staff.

He says is is difficult to plan for the future though, because so much keeps changing.

"It’s certainly difficult," said Kehnke. "I mean it’s a loss of a ton of revenue but we are continuing to work with what the guidelines tell us we can and can’t do. And we do still have some events on the books later this year. Some of those are still kind of up in the air depending on what happens and then we hope to be able to execute those."

The manager of the Hyatt Regency near Rupp Arena says their news isn’t quite as good. He says their occupancy is still around 10% and they haven’t been able to hire back anyone.

Yesterday, 21c Museum Hotel notified the state of 121 furlough extensions and layoffs. All of their hotels have been closed since March.

Despite that letter to the state from 21c, the hotel chain tells WKYT they do plan to reopen at some point later in the summer.