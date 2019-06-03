Downtown Lexington packed with families as Fayette County students graduate high school

Thousands of Fayette County Public Schools students are graduating high school this weekend, and thousands are packing Rupp Arena to watch the ceremonies.

The students will take the stage at the downtown Lexington arena Monday and Tuesday for the event. The ceremonies normally happen over the weekend, but Paul McCartney's weekend concert made graduation a weekday event in 2019.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School band director Brian Morgan said he will remember the class of 2019's resilience.

"There have been a lot of changes in our high school from the way we used to do things to the way we do things now...from security to metal detectors, to schedules," Morgan said. "They have just hung in there and done the greatest job."

Dunbar, Tates Creek and Bryan Station are holding their ceremonies Monday, while Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay and Lafayette will have their ceremonies Tuesday.

Downtown traffic will be a big congested during graduation as a result. Officers will be directing traffic outside Rupp Arena to improve flow. Restaurants are also expected to see increased business Monday and Tuesday.