Downtown Lexington road construction project nears completion

A downtown Lexington road project is almost complete, and it is expected to improve the commutes for thousands of drivers every day.

Photo: WKYT

Construction on Midland Avenue and Short Street is expected to complete on Friday.

Crews have spent months moving a sewage line that runs beneath Midland Avenue. They started last October.

"My goal is to have everything out of here, all of these barrels by Monday morning as things return to normal," Charles Martin with the Division of Water Quality said.

Martin said the city had hoped to finish the project at the beginning of 2019, but weather caused several setbacks.

"It was obviously a really wet spring like it was last year," Martin said. "That presents a lot of challenges."

The terrain was also a problem, as the line was 15 feet deep, and half of the ground was solid rock. This was part of a massive sewer line upgrage planned across Lexington.