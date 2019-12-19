Dozens arrested in Lexington shoplifting blitz

More than 50 people face criminal charges after Lexington police conducted ‘Operation See You When You’re Stealing,’ an annual winter shoplifting blitz.

According to a release from the Lexington Police Department, the operation netted charges against 52 people, with 47 arrests made. Those charged ranged in age from 14 to 61 years old.

More than $5,000 in stolen property was recovered, including toys, clothing, electronics, and grocery items.

Investigators say they saw suspects attempt thefts with multiple methods, including working in pairs, concealing merchandise, removing security tags, or merely pushing a loaded cart out of a store quickly.

The majority of charges against suspects are theft by unlawful taking, though there were charges brought against some for burglary, possession of burglary tools, and engaging in organized crime.

