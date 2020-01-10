Dozens file in Kentucky for U.S. Senate, president

Dozens of people filed ahead of Friday's 4 p.m. deadline to be on the ballot in Kentucky's primary election on May 19.

The following U.S. Senate candidates will be on the Democratic ballot:

Jimmy C. Ausbrooks of Franklin,

Charles Booker of Louisville,

Mike Broihier of Stanford,

Maggie Jo Hilliard of Louisville,

Andrew J. Maynard of Georgetown,

Amy McGrath of Lexington,

Eric Rothmuller of Louisville,

John R. Sharpensteen of Bonnieville and

Mary Ann Tobin of Guston.

Nicholas Alsager of Campbellsville,

Wendell K. Grow of Coxs Creek,

Paul John Frangedakis of Lexington,

Louis Grider of Elizabethtown,

Naren James of Stanford,

Kenneth Lowndes of Wilder,

Mitch McConnell of Louisville and

C. Wesley Morgan of Richmond.

Thirteen Democrats have filed to be on the ballot for President of the United States:

Michael Bennet,

Joe Biden,

Michael Bloomberg,

Cory Booker,

Pete Buttigieg,

John Delaney,

Tulsi Gabbard,

Amy Klobuchar,

Deval Patrick,

Bernie Sanders,

Tom Steyer,

Elizabeth Warren and

Andrew Yang.

President Donald Trump is the only Republican to file in Kentucky.

To view a full list of candidates who have filed with the Secretary of State, click here.