Dozens of artists set up shop at 2019 Mayfest Arts Fair in Lexington

Painters, photographers, jewelers, and more converged on Gratz Park this morning for the 25th annual Mayfest Arts Fair.

Organizers say the popular fair expects to see about 20,000 guests over the weekend.

About 60 artists line the park, accompanied by food vendors, musical entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Some of the vendors have been coming to the fair for decades, and while visitors can find vendors from across the country, organizers are particularly proud that the fair supports so many artists from Lexington and central Kentucky.

Senior Event Coordinator Laura Farnsworth says, “Shopping local is so important to our economy, and one thing we’re really proud of doing is giving the artists an opportunity to meet new contacts, and maybe they’ll meet, you know, a shopkeeper and then they get into a shop, or they just meet a lifelong collector.”

The festival runs through Sunday, making it an ideal spot to find a one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gift.

