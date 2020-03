The Surgeon General advised hospitals across the country on Saturday to cancel elective surgeries to help curb the spread of the virus.

(WKYT)

The goal is two-fold, to curb the spread of the virus and ensure doctors and nurses are available if needed.

We've been fielding a lot of questions from viewers about what qualifies as an elective surgery.

WKYT's Andrea Walker talked with emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton to clear up the confusion.