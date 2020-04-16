Dr. Stack says protesters at Ky. Capitol will have to stay in their cars

People protesting at the state Capitol will now have to stay in their cars.

Hundreds of protestors converged on the capitol grounds in Frankfort Wednesday to advocate for reopening Kentucky businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Protestors could be heard during Governor Beshear's press briefing, shouting slogans like “We want to work,” "Abortion is not essential," and "Tyranny kills."

Many protestors were local business owners saying they are demanding decisions be made.

Governor Beshear said the group of protestors would be considered a mass gathering and if not exercising social distancing they should quarantine.

The entire area surrounding the press briefing room has been blocked off and foam barriers have been placed in the windows to not allow sound to enter. As for protestors, I currently don’t see anyone. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/5YHSp9yFqL — WKYT Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) April 16, 2020

Thursday, Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, said in a Facebook post that the coronavirus spreads through mass gatherings at an alarming rate.

"In an attempt to balance public expression with public safety," Stack said he has asked state police to set up an alternative option for people to demonstrate safely while practicing social distancing.

We're told there will be drive-in and a drive-thru on the top floor of the Capitol parking garage. Protestors will have to remain in their cars, in designated parking spots and follow CDC recommendations.