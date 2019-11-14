Dream Job Alert: Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

We could all use a little extra cash around the holiday season, and what better way to rake in some dough than watch Christmas movies?

One Christmas aficionado will get $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark movies before Christmas Day.

That’s right. You can sit on your couch, in your fuzziest blanket, basking in the light of your tree... and get paid.

CenturyLinkQuote.com says the right person for the job will take their social media followers along with them for the merry movie binge.

Not only will the hire get $1,000, but they’ll get a “Hallmark Movie-watching Kit” which includes cocoa and cookies, a mini Christmas tree and boo koos of Hallmark swag.

Applications are open now until Dec. 6. Click or tap here to apply.

