Drew Barrymore movie to cause Lexington downtown street closures Tuesday

A movie starring Drew Barrymore is being filmed in Kentucky, and some roads in Lexington will be closed intermittently for it.

Some of the roads affected will be Short, Main and Vine Streets between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Mill Street. The closures will happen from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"The Stand-In" is the name of the movie, and scenes are also being shot in Versailles. The Amsden, a coffee shop and mercantile store setting on a street corner in Versailles, is closed through Tuesday for filming as well.

The comedy is marketed as the story of a comedy actress and her stand-in trading places.