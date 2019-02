Actor Drew Barrymore is coming to Lexington to film a movie at the end of February, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Her film "The Stand-in" will feature parts filmed by Wrigley Media Group Studios in Lexington.

Wrigley said in a release last Wednesday that it will be shooting at areas in downtown Lexington and around Versailles. Dozens of extras will be needed, and to apply you can send information and a picture to https://wrigleymediagroup.com/casting/