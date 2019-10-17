Drive-by shooting injures man in Lexington

A man was rushed to the hospital following a drive-by shooting.

Drive-by shooting scene on Carlisle Avenue (WKYT)

Police were called to a home on Carlisle Avenue at midnight on Thursday.

Officers found several shell casings in the road and a victim inside a home.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Four to five other adults were inside the house at the time, according to police. No one else was injured.

Witnesses told officers a dark SUV was driving in the area around the time the shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

This is at least the third time that a home on Carlisle Avenue has been shot into in the last year.

In June, shots were fired into a home around 2 a.m.

In December, 2018, 18 shots were fired into a home on this street around 1 a.m.

A teenager was also shot on Carlisle Avenue in November, 2018.

