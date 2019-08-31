Drive sober or get pulled over this Labor Day weekend

Law enforcement agencies are working together on Labor Day weekend to enforce the “Drive sober or get pulled over” campaign.

Lexington police are encouraging people to use Uber, Lyft, taxis, and designated drivers. They say it's not only about your safety, but the safety of everyone around you.

State Police is also stepping up efforts over the weekend. Troopers will be conducting checkpoints to enforce sobriety and other safety laws like seatbelts, speeding, and insurance.

AAA says passenger safety is also very important this weekend. With more people on the road, there's a higher chance of distracted or impaired drivers out there, so people should be patient and observant.

Good news though- If you plan on traveling this weekend, AAA says Labor Day weekend gas prices are the lowest they've been in three years!

