Drive-through testing helping Lexington doctors learn about COVID-19

More testing continues to be something health officials want to see in Kentucky.

Doctors say between new information from officials and what they’re seeing in the field, finding and isolating patients is more important than ever.

“Anybody who is a medical professional is always telling you testing is the key to identifying and identifying is the key to reducing the impact of the pandemic,“ Dr. John Richard, Bluegrass Extended Care.

After seeing 500 patients and confirming 46 cases of COVID 19, Dr. Richard and his staff are learning about this virus.

“It spreads very quickly and it’s very invalid sometimes," Dr. Richard said. "You don’t see all the signs and symptoms, it’s very small at times.“

Dr. Richard says he’s learning more about this virus with every positive case that they find, saying that some are asymptomatic and some still have the virus in their system after two weeks.

"I think the most interesting data right now is the antibody data where we’re being able to give past immunity by allowing another individual who has overcome the illness to maybe donate your plasma and their antibodies to somebody who is critically ill,“ Dr. Richard.

He says that could be a dangerous route, but has benefits for critically ill patients.

Another treatment, hydroxychloroquine, the much-discussed malaria treatment, also has some merit to Dr. Richard based on the CDC’s findings.

“ I think it shows some value," Dr. Richard said. "Whether that value is complete eradication versus just tempering the illness for the time being and letting the natural immune system remove the rest, destroy the rest of the virus, is something will still have to see.“

Dr. Richard says his drive-through clinic is expanding testing to anyone who has a symptom, not just the most common symptoms. He says they’re also looking for contact with people who have had the virus and healthcare workers as well.

