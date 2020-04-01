Drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers expected in coming weeks

State leaders are working to ramp up testing for COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says he hopes to have 40 drive-thru testing sites up and running throughout the Commonwealth in the coming weeks. (Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell)

Governor Andy Beshear says he hopes to have 40 drive-thru testing sites up and running throughout the Commonwealth in the coming weeks.

The governor hasn't released any finalized details about the plan for drive-thru COVID-19 testing, but Lakeview Park in Frankfort seems to be the top candidate as crews have closed the area to practice and find out if it's even possible.

The Franklin County Health Department says it's not the first time Lakeview Park has been used for something like this.

Throughout the years, they've held events like drive-thru flu vaccinations to prepare for some kind of mass response like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the state has taken over to see if that model will work for this situation.

Governor Beshear said in his news conference yesterday that it's important to practice before this is rolled out to the public, and even when it does introduce drive-thru testing there will still be a limited supply of tests.

He said the only people who will be tested are those at high-risk like people over 60, those with underlying health conditions, first responders, and people who are showing symptoms.

"When we start this, those are going to be the different groups that we're going to have to prioritize, because of the damage it can do to one group, and because of the fact that we've got to get our first responders, especially that are in quarantine, back out helping us. Those will be the priorities there," says Governor Beshear.

The state has not released a time or date when the drive-thru testing will be available to the public.

