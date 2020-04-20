Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Jessamine County

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is coming to Jessamine County.

The county health department announced the testing will begin Wednesday.

It's going on at the health department's offices on Walnut Street in Nicholasville. The health department's executive director says testing, will help community leaders better fight COVID-19.

"It's very important that we get as many people tested as possible, even though we know that there are limited testing availability," said Randy Gooch, executive director. "We need to make sure that anybody that is symptomatic, we can get them tested so that we can understand who has the disease, and it will give us a greater opportunity to contain the disease."

You will need an appointment to obtain a test, and the health department has certain requirements for testing. To find out if you are eligible, you can go to jessaminehealth.org, or call 859-885-4149.