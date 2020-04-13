State begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Frankfort

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now underway in Frankfort.

(WKYT)

The testing kicked off Monday morning near Franklin County High School at 10 and will go until 4.

It’s a brand new initiative launched as a partnership between the state of Kentucky and Kroger. Kroger’s providing medical staff, Protective gear and the registration site to help test 20,000 people over the next 5 weeks.

UPS and Gravity Diagnostics are also helping out in order to get a 48-hour turn around on results.

So far, Kentucky’s tested about 24,000, so this will double that number. It’s also a new way of testing, aiming at keeping more workers safe from the virus.

“The test that we actually use are the self-administered swabs we are doing this because for one it’s less invasive for the patient, to it conserves protective equipment which is great, and three it allows us to test more people in the same day," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "We will be announcing with the governor additional locations across the entire state of Kentucky later this week and into next week.“

There is a registration process for you to get tested. Once you register, you’ll get an email detailing what to expect when you swab.

Testing will go from 10-4 through Thursday, with more locations to be announced soon.