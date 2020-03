Bluegrass Extended Care in Lexington will be performing drive-thru COVID-19 testing today, March 25.

The doctor's office tested 83 people last week.

They said people should stop by if they have symptoms, have been exposed to the virus, or are a healthcare worker.

Drive-thru testing will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The facility is at 989 Governors Lane off Beaumont Circle.