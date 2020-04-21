New state COVID-19 drive-up testing center opens in Somerset

Four new drive-thru testing centers for COVID-19 are up and running in Kentucky, including one in Somerset.

(WKYT)

Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelly says they've been working for about a month to set up a plan for mass testing. He hopes the center will provide accurate data on COVID-19.

Kelly hopes to see the demographics and age groups that may be more affected.

The center has a goal of providing one thousand tests. Click here to register.

Kelly says right now the testing sight is running for three days. He says if all goes well they may be able to extend.

The other new testing sites are in Pikeville, Paducah and Madisonville.