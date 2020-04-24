Drive-thru COVID-19 testing underway at Lexington Walgreens

A new testing site for COVID-19 is opening up Friday in Lexington.

It's at the old Rite Aid on Executive Drive.

The site is going to be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. so there will be plenty of opportunities for people to get tested.

The site is part of a partnership with Walgreens, which means that the site's workers are employed by Walgreens.

The testing is all going to be drive-thru to minimize the amount of contact that the staff has with the patients. And there's good reason for that, only health care workers, first responders, and symptomatic patients over the age of 18 can come get tested.

This is different from the state-sponsored testing with Kroger that Governor Beshear opened up to anyone earlier this week. State-run testing will be available in Lexington beginning Monday. It will be at the BCTC campus on Newtown Pike.

If you'd like to be tested at Walgreens, you have to go online to register and complete a health assessment to make sure that you're qualified to get the test.