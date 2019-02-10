Nelson County deputies rescue 93-year-old driver from woods

A driver and Nelson County deputies rescued a man who had been trapped in the woods for hours.

Thursday around midnight, Andrew Koehler said he spotted faint hazards lights on the side of Louisville Road.

He knew something was wrong and dialed 911.

"It had to be him looking at the right place at the right time," said Nelson County Deputy Levi Preston, who responded to the scene.

Police say 93-year-old Carl Kowen of Jeffersonville, Ind., had traveled off the road, passing through a barbed-wire fence, and lodged between two trees. They say he was stuck for eight hours.

"He was alert and disoriented. He was very cold with dropping temperatures," said Preston.

Terry Kowen, Carl's daughter's, said her father had left home that morning to get his taxes done and then became lost.

"It was surreal. At first I thought it might be a hoax because my dad goes to bed at 9 o'clock. He's not out driving at one a.m." said Terry Kowen.

Carl Kowen was taken to the hospital with minor bumps and bruises. His family says he's doing fine.