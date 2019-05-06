Driver arrested following fatal motorcycle crash near Keeneland

A woman is in jail following a fatal crash in Lexington.

Allison Rhoads, 37, is charged with DUI.

Lexington police said Rhoads was arrested following a crash involving a motorcycle on Rice Road, behind Keeneland.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Rhoads was in a pickup and she pulled out in front of the motorcyclist.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told WKYT the motorcyclist died from his injuries. Ginn was not ready to release the victim's name.

After the crash, police said Rhoads had "bloodshot watery eyes... slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

According to the arrest citation, Rhoads said she admitted to drinking one bourbon ale beer before driving.

WKYT reached out to Lexington police to find out whether or not Rhoads' charges will be upgraded following the victim's passing.

Rhoads is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday.