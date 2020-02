Crews are working to repair a utility pole in Lexington after a crash.

Officers say a driver hit the pole after 1 a.m. on Greendale Road.

When police arrived, they say that the person behind the wheel was drinking. The driver was arrested. WKYT is waiting for the identification of the person.

Part of that roadway was blocked as crews worked to repair the damage.

No major power outages were reported because of the crash.