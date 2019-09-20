Driver charged with 3 counts of murder in Lexington crash arraigned in court

A woman involved in a crash that killed three people on I-75 in Lexington appeared in court again on Friday.

Tammy Rodriguez (Lexington Police)

Tammy Rodriguez was previously arraigned on DUI but she was back in the courtroom Friday after the new charges were filed.

Rodriguez was involved in a triple fatal crash in Lexington. Police say Rodriguez was driving the wrong on I-75 when her pickup hit two other people.

Rodriguez was arraigned last week on initial charges of DUI and driving without a license. Court records show it was her fifth DUI.

In court on Friday, the judge appointed a defender to represent Rodriguez. She is due back in court on Tuesday.

Police say Rodriguez is accused of exhibiting, "extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Rodriguez still faces additional charges out of Winchester including reckless driving, fleeing or evading police and five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.