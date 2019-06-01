Driver charged with DUI after Anderson Co. crash injures EMS workers

Two first responders were injured and one man has been charged with DUI after a crash Friday night in Anderson County

According to the Anderson News, a pickup truck hit an ambulance on Carlton Drive after running a stop sign.

The truck caused serious damage to the ambulance and hurt two first responders inside. Despite being hurt, witnesses told The Anderson News the two immediately started helping the two people in the pickup.

Police say the truck's driver, 26-year-old Silas Hall, is charged with DUI. He and his passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. Hall was then taken to the Shelby County Detention Center. A mugshot for Hall was not immediately available.

The two EMS workers were treated at Frankfort Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

Information in this story from The Anderson News.