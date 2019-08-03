Driver charged with DUI, nearly hits officer during pursuit

A Mount Sterling man is behind bars facing multiple charges after reportedly racing from police while driving under the influence.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 911 received a complaint Friday evening about an extremely reckless driver on U.S. 460. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, but when they attempted to stop it, the driver, later identified as 63-year-old Billy Anderson, took off at a high rate of speed.

To prevent a dangerous chase, deputies backed off but notified Mt. Sterling police that the vehicle was headed toward the area of the First Friday event in town. Police sent units to Apperson Heights and Route 11 to divert Anderson, but say he drove up onto the sidewalk, sending one officer diving out of the way.

Anderson then continued in the direction of First Friday where he reportedly struck barricades that had been placed to provide security for the event. Anderson then drove onto West Main Street, hitting three vehicles and then slamming into a utility pole and stopping at the intersection of West Main Street and Ronameki Drive.

Anderson was taken into custody and faces multiple charges of wanton endangerment, along with DUI, and fleeing and evading. Deputies say additional charges will be forthcoming.

Anderson was taken to the hospital for treatment and then lodged in the Montgomery County Jail.

Sheriff David Charles tells WKYT the dangerous chase was a "fine example of when agencies pre-plan for events and work in close harmony and cooperation to protect the citizens we are sworn to protect."