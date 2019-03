A man is behind bars in the Laurel County Detention Center facing a third DUI charge.

According to a post on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on River Road around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, deputies say the driver, identified as 35-year-old Derek Collett, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

Deputies determined Collett was under the influence and was arrested.